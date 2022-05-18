Hockey Janne Ojanen skated alone in the Hakametsä hall and knew that now he had to quit – then he became an entrepreneur and started a million-dollar business with his friend.

Janne Ojanen played an amazingly long career that ended in thigh injuries at the age of 42. The coaching ended last spring, and now the pucker is selling business gifts in his own company.

Janne Ojasen the handprint is still visible in the domestic hockey league.

Ojanen, 54, is still at the top of the League points exchange with 799 points. The result came in 20 seasons in Tappara’s orange shirt.

Of today’s players, Tapparan Kristian Kuusela is closest to Ojanen’s score, but the difference is still 76 points. In just one season, it is difficult to reach Kuusela from Oja and go past him.

“Kristian plays for so long that it goes by. He plays well and is fine, ”says Ojanen.

HS met Ojanen at Vanajanlinna Golf Course in Hämeenlinna, where he was spending the day with his former playmate Timo Jutilan and the Sports Senate Jari Pitkälä meeting.

The points would have been much higher if Ojanen hadn’t played two seasons in Sweden, 98 matches in the NHL and one season in Switzerland.

There was nothing left for Ojanen in the NHL, although the big breakthrough was not made by the attacker. In Tappara, 189-centimeter Ojanen was nicknamed Isokasi according to his game number 8.

“The NHL was a great experience, even though I had a long career. It should have been tougher. My wife was finally pregnant, and I would still have gotten a contract, but not going to join the farm team. I had been on the farm for one season and it was quite a journey by bus around North America. I decided to return to Europe. ”

“ “Rehabilitation was pretty numbing when I was skating alone in Hakametsä Hall.”

Ojanen says he is half-serious that he called on his wife, who played at the top of Finland in golf Sanna from Oja (os Kahiluoto) to become a professional player so that he could retire from hockey himself.

“But the prize money for female golfers in Europe still doesn’t seem to be very wedding,” says Ojanen.

Ojasen his career began in 1985 in Tappara, where he also stopped playing at the end of the 2010 season. In Finland, Ojanen only played in Tappara, even though there were other winners.

“I had fun in Tampere, and an agreement was always reached with Tappara. Seriously, I never considered playing anywhere else in Finland, although I got a few contacts. ”

When Tappara won his 18th Finnish Championship this spring, the players will celebrate it for three days or as long as there was enough power.

How was the celebration during Ojanen’s four championships in Tappara?

“The first few years went to the party for that week. With the last championship, which came in 2003, the go was already calmer when the children had already had children. Young people last longer. ”

Until the end of the 2021 term, Janne Ojanen was the assistant coach of Nokian Pyry.

Gaming Ojanen did not quit until he was 42 years old. The rest of my career was hampered by hind leg injuries.

“I don’t know if I would have continued without them. Rehabilitation was pretty numbing when I was skating alone in Hakametsä Hall. Parents had to focus on the well-being of the body. As a young man, he didn’t notice it that much. I finished at a good time. ”

After his career, Ojanen started coaching in Tappara as an assistant coach for the league team. The head coach for the period 2011–2012 was Risto Dufva.

From 2015 to 2021, Ojanen was the assistant coach of Nokian Pyry in the Finland series.

“All the nights went to coaching. Coaching now seems like an impossible equation. I should have gone to coaching courses in due course. ”

In 2006, Ojanen founded a friend Mika Koskelan with JM Consept Oy, which sells business gifts. Last year, the seven-employee company had a turnover of about two million euros.

“I had been wondering for a long time what I would do when the games ran out. That’s when Mika asked if it was possible for me to join, ”says Ojanen, who is the other owner of the company.

“ “Everyone on the championship team could have been captains or vice captains.”

The corona pandemic slowed sales of business gifts, and the company had to resort to a few layoffs.

“Fortunately, we received support and revenue by selling face masks and handbags. We didn’t suffer anything dramatic. ”

Ojanen follows hockey mainly as a bench athlete and his youngest son who played in the Lempäälä Competition Michael through.

“I go to Tappara’s games sometimes, when we finally got a great hall in Tampere. I wouldn’t have thought. However, the home sofa is being forced to take me along, ”Ojanen laughs.

Erik Hämäläinen (left), Marko Palo, Janne Ojanen, Mika Nieminen and Timo Jutila celebrated World Cup gold in Stockholm in the spring of 1995.

Tapparan In addition, Ojanen was a driving force in the Finnish national team. He played 205 matches in the Leo shirt.

Ojanen was the first Finnish player to win two world championships. The first came in 1987 as captain of the youth World Cup team and the second as vice captain of adults in 1995.

Ojanen still remembers the first Finnish men’s world championship at the Globen in Stockholm with great warmth.

“It was a tough group where everyone blew one coal. In the championship team, everyone could have been captains or vice captains. There was no need to give separate fire talks in the locker room, ”says Ojanen.

The players of the 1995 gold team still meet every now and then at various events.

“ “Home racing is a great experience. It’s worth taking advantage of when there’s a great setting. ”

“Everyone has gone their separate ways. Once upon a time we were together at Globen and once in Tallinn. I guess you have to start planning for someone to come up with something for the anniversary year, ”Ojanen points to the spring of 2025, when it will be 30 years since the World Championships.

Ojanen played one of the World Championships in Leijon in 1997. Despite or precisely because of high expectations, Finland was fifth. Canada won World Cup gold.

“It is true that the expectations were terrible, and it was played in a new hall in Pasila [silloin Hartwall-areena]. In other words, the situation is a bit like now, when Tampere has a new hall. ”

Although the expectations of the home audience are high, Ojanen hopes that Finnish players will enjoy home competitions.

“Home racing is a great experience. It’s worth taking advantage of when there’s a great setting. ”

There has always been a strange curse over the home team in home races. The last time the home team won the championship was nine years ago, when Sweden was number one in 2013.

The Soviet Union won its home race in 1986, 1979 and 1973 and Czechoslovakia in 1972 and 1985.

How is Finland doing in these competitions?

“Finland has a good team that would have had a lot of newcomers. Good players stayed on the beach. Gold in home competitions is the goal when everything else is won. ”

Janne Ojanen and musician Pate Mustajärvi at the Tappara Championship in 2003.

Who? Janne Ojanen Born in April 1968 in Tampere, 54 years old.

Former hockey player, current entrepreneur.

Played at Tappara from 1986 to 2010. The best scorer of all time in the SM League, 876 regular season matches with 283 + 516 = 799. In the NHL, 98 matches in the New Jersey Devils from 1988 to 1993.

205 A-player in the Lions.

He was the first Finnish player to win two World Championship golds (young in 1987 and men in 1995), World Championship silver in 1994, Olympic silver in 1988 and bronze in 1994, and third place in the Canada Cup in 1991.

Four Finnish championships, two silver, one bronze. Tappara has frozen the game number 8 used by Ojanen.

Family: wife Sanna, children Katarina, Oskari and Mikael.

Assistant coach for the Tappara league team in 2011–2012, assistant coach for the Nokian Pyryn Finland series team in 2015–2021.

