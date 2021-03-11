Hockey Jani Hakanpää shot a confusing own goal, Kaapo Kähkönen’s winning streak stretched in the NHL

Kähkönen’s Minnesota beat Vegas 4–3.

Hockey In the NHL, Minnesota Wild won the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 at home. A Minnesota Finnish goalkeeper who recently defeated the first tie in his NHL career Kaapo Kähkönen stopped the puck now 24 times. Kähkönen’s personal winning streak stretched to eight matches.

Kähkönen, the 2016 World Champion, will start to be in Minnesota as a miracle worker. His winning streak is the longest in the goalkeeper’s field this season in the NHL.

“This has been fun, winning is always fun,” Kähkönen said on the NHL website.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored two goals for Minnesota. In addition, the home team succeeded in scoring Kirill Kaprizov and Carson Soucy.

Vegas Dylan Coghlan made the hat trick after hitting once in the opening round of the match and twice in the final round. NHL according to Coghlan is the third defender in NHL history to score the first three goals of his NHL career in the same match.

Hat trick also reached the Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl in a match against Ottawa Senators. This was the third hat trick in a German striker’s NHL career, NHL says. Draisaitl recorded 5 power points in his statistics for the match when he scored two goals in addition to the hat trick. The game ended for Edmonton 7-1.

Edmonton Jesse Puljujärvi got ice time for just over 15 minutes, but no points were accumulated in the Finn’s personal statistics.

NHL career an established defender of Anaheim in earnest Jani Hakanpää was unlucky when he shot the puck into his own goal in a home game against Los Angeles. A 5–1 hit from Los Angeles was marked as a goal from behind Alex Iafallon names.

Hakanpää tried to get past the puck, but it went right into the head of the post.

Swedish striker Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the match that ended in a 5-1 win in Los Angeles.