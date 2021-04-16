Hockey “It’s official: we love Hakanpää” – the Finnish defender charmed Carolina Hurricanes fans with his tackles and hair

The night before Friday, Jani Hakanpää played his first match in a Carolina Hurricanes shirt.

NHL at the end of the transfer period, a defender traded from Anaheim to Carolina Hurricanes Jani Hakanpää delighted the Hurricanes fans immediately in their opening match. Hakanpää stabbed spectacularly and commented on the match on a break in a way that delighted several fans of the club.

The first tackle of Hakanpää fell victim to Nashville Mikael Granlund, which stopped like a wall after meeting Hakanpää.

In the wilderness interview, Hakanpää pulled the right strings. He praised the Finnish star of Carolina Sebastian Ahoa and playing together at Oulu Kärpi in recent years.

“It’s great to be on the same team,” Hakanpää said.

The biggest impression on both the interviewer and Carolina’s fan site was the answer to the question of how it feels to play in Carolina.

“I am flabbergasted at the moment, so I’m just trying to soak up everything myself.”

The fan site’s acknowledgment of the response was succinct: “It’s official: we love Hakanpää.”

Hakanpää’s first shot towards the goal also received attention: it started from its own half of the field.

The match ended in a 4-1 victory for Carolina.

Unawares Hakanpää’s hair was not left either. Hurricanes tweeted, “Can we still talk about Jan’s hair?”

The comments wondered whether Hakanpää’s hairstyle would stay in the extension, even though there was one batch of hockey behind.

“This man was playing a batch of hockey and arrived for an interview looking like a hair model.”

“I hate to see what would happen if he had time to prepare [haastatteluun]. ”

“Why didn’t anyone say he looked like that, huh.”

Hakanpää was the first in Finland to be praised for the first match Evening News.