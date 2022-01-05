Hockey It’s been almost a month since the Olympics, but the Canadian women’s hockey team has already withdrawn from the corona and canceled training games as a precaution.

According to the original plan, the team was to play three practice matches.

Beijing it’s still almost a month before the Winter Olympics start, but the Canadian women’s national hockey team is already retreating into bubble conditions. Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Published by the CBCN on its website news agency Canadian Press reports that the team is also not going to play training matches before the start of the Olympics.

“I have half the team in size and the rest coming soon,” says the Canadian Hockey Association’s women’s hockey director Gina Kingsbury.

“We’re all fine, and we all have two vaccines.”

Canada the original plan was to play two practice matches against the United States and one against the Canadian boys junior team. All games were canceled as a precaution.

“Right now is a critical time. We have to be especially careful, ”Kingsbury said.

“We want to play as much as possible, but 14 days before traveling to Beijing is a critical and dangerous moment. It’s not worth the risks to play matches and bring out people into the team’s environment. ”

According to Kingsbury, the team’s bubble conditions in Kuta are more or less the same as last summer before the World Cup.

Canada will play their first game in Beijing on February 3, the day before the opening. The first match is against Switzerland.