Hockey Islanders took the lead – Komarov took the lead just before the end of the game

New The York Islanders have won the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 in the second round of the NHL Hockey League.

The Islanders are now leading 2-1. The sequel comes off with four wins.

The Flyers took the lead in the first set. The New Yorkers only managed to equalize in the second installment.

Seconds before the end of the round, Islanders’ leading goal was fired by the team’s Finnish player Leo Komarov. Derick Brassard bait the goal from the side of the puck to Komarov. The Finn stopped the puck with his skate and arted it on the net.

The Islanders succeeded in scoring in the third round.

Match was scheduled to play as early as Thursday, but the matches were postponed due to a boycott of the athletes. The NHL announced the transfer of the games after players from the remaining teams in the playoffs had decided not to play in protest against racism and police violence.

The sports protests began in the NBA basketball league when the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play their playoffs against Orlando Magic on Thursday night Finnish time.