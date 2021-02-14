Hockey IS: Trump’s era matured Olli Jokinen’s family’s decision to move: “Yes, friendships have gone here”

Olli Jokinen, who ended his player career six years ago, was raised by Kalopan in Kuopio and last represented the Finnish team in the NHL lockout season 2004-05.

Over Played an NHL career in 1,000 matches Olli Jokinen with his family is relieved when Donald Trump is no longer the president of the United States. Ilta-Sanomat in an interview Jokinen and his wife Katerina Jokinen acknowledge that the move from Florida to Finland is imminent.

“I’ve been here (in the US) for 23 years, and I’ve never seen in the past the kind of president that people worship. If you’re not a Trump supporter, then you get to sink elsewhere, and probably the opposite is the same setup. Yes, friendships have gone here, ”Olli Jokinen admits.

Evening News and Evening paper said on Thursday that Jokinen is the next head coach of the Mikkeli Jukuri League team. Jukurit has said of his coaching patterns for next season that Marko Kauppinenwill not continue as the team’s head coach. The merchant moves under 16-year-old national team head coach. Jokinen and Kauppinen won the 1998 World Championships for under-20s.

Jokiset do not disclose their plans for next season to Ilta-Sanomat, but do not dispute the possibility of returning to Finland. According to Katerina, the family is ready to follow her father in her coaching career.

“It suits me just fine. We are in a pretty good position in such a way that when the children are a little older, they understand how great a place Finland is, for example, ”said the mother of a family of three.

Olli Jokinen, who ended his player career six years ago, was raised by Kalopan in Kuopio and last represented the Finnish team in the NHL lockout season 2004–05. He was hockeyed at HIFK at the time, where he managed to win the Finnish championship in 1998. The roads of the Jokinen family and the Jukuri crossed as early as the 1970s, when Olli Jokinen’s father Matti Jokinen represented the Jukurs in the 1st Division.