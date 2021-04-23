Hockey Is this the most painful goal of the NHL season?

Philadelphia Flyers striker James van Riemsdyk hit the New York Rangers twice.

Philadelphia Flyers striker James van Riemsdyk has scored 16 goals this season, and the most painful of them was seen in Thursday’s NHL round against the New York Rangers.

The Flyers applied in the second installment with overwhelming equalizer, and van Riemsdyk managed to do so, with his face.

Travis Konecny fired, the puck bounced off the Rangers K’Andre Millerin right next to the racket to the face of van Riemsdyk, who sought guidance, and rolled it past the weak goalkeeper. Igor Šestjorkinin.

Van Riemsdyk fell into the ice while the puck bounced over the finish line. However, he was able to continue the game and still scored his team’s 2-1 lead in the third set. The goal was born with superiority, but with control with the racket.

The Flyers eventually won the score 3–2. Van Riemsdyk has a total capacity of 16 + 21 for this season.