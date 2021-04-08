Hockey IS: Tappara’s corona fines are the largest in league history

According to Ilta-Sanomat, the fines received by Tappara for coronavir-related violations are exceptionally high.

For coronavirus violations the fine imposed on Tappara, who plays in the hockey league, is one of the largest in the history of the series, says Ilta-Sanomat on the basis of its insider sources.

“This is one of the largest fines imposed on the club in the history of the Finnish Championship, and it certainly speaks of several tens of tonnes,” a source quoted by IS said anonymously.

The fine relates to a case involving Tappara’s sports director Jukka Rautakorpi had instructed coronavirus-infected but asymptomatic junior players to train independently in one of the training halls in Hakametsä.

The beginning of the week showed that police suspected a total of six Tappara players for violating corona restrictions. The Iron Ear was fined 20 days for incitement to a health offense.

League previously presented a proposal for sanctions for coronavirus infringements. According to IS, a fine of EUR 75 000 would have been imposed at that time for significant infringements.

“The fine now imposed on Tappara is not as high as the performance made before the start of the season, but significantly more than the fine recently imposed on Ace,” IS sources say.

The fine imposed on the ace refers to the fine of EUR 10,000 imposed on the Pori club by the Director of Development Tommi Kerttulan Due to the comments given to Ilta-Sanomat. The league has not confirmed Told by the People of Satakunta the amount of the fine.

Chairman of Tamhockey Oy, Tappara’s background company Heikki Penttilä was very scant about the amount of the fine imposed on the club for IS. League CEO Riku Kallioniemi for its part, it did not comment at all on the basis of the shareholders’ agreement.