Hockey Is Tappara going to spend or is TPS still going to compete for the championship? HS follows the third final moment by moment

Hockey The final series of the league has progressed to its third show, which will start at the Nokia Arena in Tampere at 6.30 pm.

The match of the evening may be the last league game of the spring in Tampere, if Tappara, who leads the final series with a victory of 2–0, wins today and tomorrow. TPS would stretch the final series with a win so that at least the fifth final, which is scheduled for Thursday, would be played in Tampere.

TPS has had its moment in the first two finals, and the situation in the match series is even boring for it. However, the goals are decisive, and the Ball Society has made them less than ax breasts. TPS must now win No. 1 in the regular season four times in five games to win the championship. It is very challenging.

