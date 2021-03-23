Hockey IS: Practice in Hakametsä with the permission of Tappara’s sports director despite a positive corona test – Kolmoshalli closed completely

One of Hakametsä’s ice rinks was closed because two players who gave a positive coronavirus test were practicing there on their own.

Tampere the city has had to close the Hakametsä III training hall due to the coronary risk, he said Evening News on tuesday.

According to the magazine, Kenttämies of the ice rink would have rushed two U20 puckers who gave a positive coronavirus test result from self-training on Monday. The ice rink was then closed.

The players had been instructed in a self-skating exercise by Tappara’s sports director From Jukka Rautakorve.

Sports Director admits that he made an erroneous assessment, even though he defends his instructions by the absence of others in the ice rink.

“The players went as individuals as they skated and took a feel. They came directly from the parking lot to the hall, and did not use the changing rooms at all, and immediately left the ice after practice. It was the nonsense here when we thought that would give the players a feel for future U20 players. At this point, it was definitely a useless workout, ”Rautakorpi told Ilta-Sanomat.

Rautakorpi states that such instructions should not have been given and promises that the same will not happen in the future.