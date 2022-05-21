Hockey Is Miro Heiskanen, the superstar of the Lions, the best skater in the world? This is how Raimo Summanen answers

Miro Heiskanen’s skating skills have been praised from earth to heaven.

Dallas Stars NHL defender Miro Heiskasen, 22, skating skills have been praised profusely in recent years. The matter is on the surface again when Heiskanen joined the gold-seeking Lions team at the World Championships.

It has been wondered if Heiskanen is even the best skater in the world? The question is in a way populist, but in itself quite fascinating.

What is the opinion of the former head coach of Leijonie, Ilta-Sanomat’s World Championship expert known as a power skater in his own player career? Raimo Summanen?

“Many hockey players have mediocre skating skills. But if we talk about movement, then Miro Heiskanen moves extremely well as a hockey player,” Summanen replies.

“Skating coach Janne Hänninen summed up the matter well already 15 years ago. A hockey player must be able to move – skating well is already a different matter, ”Summanen continues.

He points out that there are many things in skating as a whole.

“One can measure absolute speed, look at skating technique or think about endurance,” World Champion Summanen reflects.

Heiskanen represents Dallas Stars in the NHL.

He says that Heiskanen moves really well and smoothly in his own playground.

“When we talk about skating, we also start to discuss what is the playing field of this particular player and what his movement and style of movement is in relation to, for example, a pair of packs and field strikers. , 60, specifies.

Summanen points out that Heiskanen skates very well as a disc. The speed and technical difference between skating and non-skating is negligible for Heiskanen, Summanen emphasizes.

The NHL defender of years ago Reijo Ruotsalainen deafening skating skills have been praised around the world. The progress of the Swede, 62, in the trough is dazzling even as he grows older – almost magical.

Heiskanen and Ruotsalainen are different skaters in style. It would seem that pressure and compression are formed differently in their musculature when skating. Differences can also be found in the skating position.

Summanen does not go straight to answer which of the top packs is the absolute best skater, Swedish or Heiskanen.

Two-time Stanley Cup winner Reijo Ruotsalainen will pay attention to fans in 2018 in Rauma.

In general skating involves a lot of the player’s unique qualities and individual physical aspects. In other words, not all players can break into some of the same mold and say this is good skating now.

For example, a superstar of the Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid25, is undoubtedly a great skater, but on the other hand, it cannot be said that his way of moving is the only right one or that he is absolutely the best skater in the world, Summanen points out.

