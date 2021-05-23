Hockey Is Finland knocking out Kazakhstan? HS follows the Lions’ second World Cup match moment by moment

Finland is seeking its second victory in the World Cup troughs.

Finland is looking for its second win in the men’s World Championships in hockey when it faces Kazakhstan on Sunday. HS is watching the match starting at 4.15pm moment by moment in this story.

The Lions started the tournament on Saturday with a 2-1 win from the United States. Kazakhstan, on the other hand, won the opening match in the opening match after the Latvian winning goal shooting race with a score of 3–2.

The only change in the composition of Finland is Harri Säterin responsibility for control. Played in the opening match Jussi Olkinuora becomes second guard.

