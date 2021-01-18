Hockey Injured Patrik Laine will not play against Toronto next night

According to head coach Paul Maurice, Laine suffers from an upper body injury.

Winnipeg Jets Pier Patrik Laine will have to skip next night’s match against Toronto Maple Leafs. Jets head coach Paul Maurice confirmed the matter at a press conference after the morning exercises.

According to Maurice, Laine suffers from an upper body injury, which, however, is not believed to keep the Finn aside for a long time.

Wave however, it is desired to be in perfect condition before returning to the real action. The Jets play five matches in seven days.

In the opening match of the season, Laine, who scored 2 + 1, left the team’s rehearsals on Sunday, holding her left hip.