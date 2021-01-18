No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey Injured Patrik Laine will not play against Toronto next night

admin by admin
January 18, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to head coach Paul Maurice, Laine suffers from an upper body injury.

Winnipeg Jets Pier Patrik Laine will have to skip next night’s match against Toronto Maple Leafs. Jets head coach Paul Maurice confirmed the matter at a press conference after the morning exercises.

According to Maurice, Laine suffers from an upper body injury, which, however, is not believed to keep the Finn aside for a long time.

Wave however, it is desired to be in perfect condition before returning to the real action. The Jets play five matches in seven days.

In the opening match of the season, Laine, who scored 2 + 1, left the team’s rehearsals on Sunday, holding her left hip.

.

Tags:
admin

admin

Related Posts

Next Post

Non-essential businesses to close earlier as Spain's Murcia region tries to limit movement in COVID-19 battle - Olive Press News Spain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.