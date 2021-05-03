Hockey In Turku, a goalless opening round, every minute goes to TPS

Karri Rämö had more than ten fights in the first round.

Rate increased, but the goals did not, when HIFK challenged the Turku Ball Club in Turku. The first set of the fourth semi-final looked different than Sunday’s game.

The match remained undefined in the opening round, although IFK raised its heart rate compared to previous matches. There were also shots, but not until the red light came on.

When TPS leads a series of matches, every minute goes to TPS ‘s court if IFK does not score.

Game is in possession of the HS match.

The beginning of the struggle included unevenness and a lot of lost discs, but there was enough attempt. Even fighting pairs began to emerge.

“The series is interrupted and it was visible,” Henrik “Niki” Borgström said in a field break interview and added that there have been small changes to the team.

“Overall, the look has been better.”

The match It only took about a minute and a half after the TPS Juuso Pärssinen slipped the most sooty Frans Tuohimaan with. There was no goal.

Mikael Pyyhtiän Pärssinen got a new place to perform, but Anton Lundell got distracted and the shot hit the side net.

IFK pressed Karri Rämön 14 fights in the first set, but a couple of TPS cools helped. Rämö has been in these places so often that he could not be shaken.