Hockey In the Russian media, the political situation in Belarus on the eve of the opening of the KHL is a mere slogan: “We hope that it will not affect hockey in any way”

The Russian sports media are more concerned about the coronavirus than the political turmoil in Belarus.

Russian in the media, the beginning of the KHL period is being paved with stories and analyzes in which little attention is paid to the political situation in Belarus.

Belarus has a strong view of the country’s authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko against the first half of the August presidential elections since then.

In Finland, the Jokers’ decision to travel to Belarus for their opening match on Thursday has been criticized. The Jokers is KHL’s only western team.

Russian media, such as a news agency Tass, writes about a period starting in “exceptional circumstances,” but it refers to an interest rate pandemic. The political turmoil in Belarus is largely being silenced.

Russian Sports Magazine Championship mentions in the slogan of his team analysis “the turbulent political situation in Belarus” and hopes that “it will not affect hockey in any way”.

In the Russian media the Jokers’ request to postpone the opening match and its decision to arrive in Minsk were also reported.

In Russia still struggling with a coronavirus pandemic, but KHL is no more intimidated by it, according to Russian media.

“KHL doesn’t believe in the coronavirus,” headed St. Petersburg Fontanka their story in early August, when the numbers and names of players infected with the coronavirus were not initially made public.

The number of people who became ill later was reported to be 131, of whom 57 have already recovered from gaming.

In any case, the KHL season starts with exceptional arrangements and, for example, the number of spectators is limited in several matches. On Thursday, the Minsk arena will be filled to no more than half when the Jokers meet Dinamo Minsk there.

According to news agency Tassi, KHL plans to test players every fifth day from the start of the season. If more than one case of illness is detected in a team, the date of the match may be changed.

The KHL season kicks off on Wednesday with a match between TsSKA Moscow and AK Bars Kazan.