Hockey In the NHL, statistical rarity: Swedish Mika Zibanejad hit the hat trick and three assists in the same set

The Rangers coaching team got stuck in the corona quarantine.

Hockey In the NHL, the New York Rangers found a whole new gear in their home ice game and spun their opponent’s Philadelphia Flyers to the canvas in the 9-0. All goals were scored during the first two batches.

After the first set, the situation was still moderately 2–0, but the seven goals in the second set had surprises other than the number. Rangers Swedish striker Mika Zibanejad scored three goals in the innings and scored the other three.

Match also set fire to NHL statisticians. With the 3 + 3 powers of the second round, Zibanejad became only the second player in the history of the league to have managed to score six points in one round.

The Swedish striker is at his record points in the levels Brian Trottierin but managed to get the score pile up a little faster than that, NHL information said On Twitter. Trottier, who played for the New York Islanders, struck his own six-point line in December 1978.

At the same time, 27-year-old Zibanejad set off the 400th power point of his NHL career.

Rangers played his goal without his head coach David Quinnia or another coaching team, he says nhl.com site.

The coaches were sidelined from the match due to the league’s coronavirus protocol. The team was piloted by the AHL club Hartford coach Kris Knoblauch.

Rangers Finnish striker Kaapo Kakko was on the ice for more than 14 minutes but did not get a share of the goal balance. A valid score was also acknowledged by a Russian striker instead Pavel Buchnevich, whose powers were recorded as 2 + 2.

No more goals were seen in the third round of the game. Zero game played Alexander Georgiev defeated Rangers with a goal 26 times.

Philadelphia had beaten the Rangers twice this season in three matches earlier this season. It’s in the league’s leaderboard in the middle stages, a few places above the Rangers.

Now However, Flyers made a spectacular save. Brian Elliott had fired five shots out of 13 into the net. Replaced Cartel Hart he also scored four goals and eventually defeated 12 times.