Hockey In the league championship break today, spectators may have to leave the hall in the middle of the decision moments

TPS ‘home game will start at 4pm with corona restrictions.

Men The Finnish Ice Hockey Championship is on hold for the first time today, when the Turku Palloseura and Rauman Lukko will meet in the fourth match of the League final series in Turku.

The lock leads 2–1 with match wins and needs one win to secure the championship. If TPS wins, the championship will be decided on Thursday in Rauma.

Unlike in Rauma, the match will start in Turku at 4 pm. The reason for the start time is the Arto I. Järvelän restaurant restrictions due to the coronavirus.

“The barns are on sale, and the Restaurant Act requires that they be empty by 7 pm,” Järvelä says.

Dispensing should be stopped by 5 p.m.

League in the playoffs, some of the other matches have started at 4pm, but most have started at 6.30pm.

On Tuesday, people who follow the match from the barn may have to leave in the middle of the decision moments if the match stretches for more than three hours.

“At 7 pm, the hall will be emptied,” Järvelä confirms.

TPS-Lock C More at 4 p.m.