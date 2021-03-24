Hockey In the Ilves team, the coronavirus infection – tonight’s Jukurit match will be canceled

The infection was detected in Wednesday’s quick test.

Hockey A member of the Tampereen Ilves team playing in the league has been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection based on a quick test, Lynx and League reported on Wednesday.

The infection was detected in Wednesday’s quick test. The result of the PCR test will be announced later, but the match Jukurit – Ilves in the evening’s program has already been canceled.

Ilves says that the ultimate quarantine will be determined by the Pirkanmaa Hospital District Infectious Disease Authority as soon as the result of the PCR test is known.

Liiga and Ilves will inform about possible further measures after the test result is confirmed.

League there is also good news from the coron front when KooKoo’s ten-day quarantine is over.

KooKoo informed return to action on Tuesday night on its website. The team will continue their games against Jyp in Jyväskylä on Wednesday.

Helsinki IFK and Lappeenranta SaiPa are still in corona quarantine, which team has had several infections. IFK’s next game is scheduled for Tuesday, March 30, against Ilves. SaiPa will meet Tappara on Thursday, April 1.