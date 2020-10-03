Hockey In the Ice Hockey League, precautionary measures were immediately taken due to the coronavirus: the evening match HPK – Sport has been canceled

A new match date will be announced later.

Hämeenlinna The match between Pallokerho and Vaasan Sport in the Ice Hockey League has been canceled on Saturday night, League website. In addition, the HPK team has gone into voluntary quarantine.

Withdrawal and quarantine are precautions because a family member of a person on the HPK team has been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection. The infected person has been asymptomatic watching HPK’s first match against Fly on Thursday. He has used the mask as recommended. An infected family member on the team has undergone a coronavirus test.

The league and teams will announce a new match day later. The league games started on Thursday, meaning the first withdrawal had to be made on the third day of the match.