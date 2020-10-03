Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey In the Ice Hockey League, precautionary measures were immediately taken due to the coronavirus: the evening match HPK – Sport has been canceled

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 3, 2020
in World
0

A new match date will be announced later.

Hämeenlinna The match between Pallokerho and Vaasan Sport in the Ice Hockey League has been canceled on Saturday night, League website. In addition, the HPK team has gone into voluntary quarantine.

Withdrawal and quarantine are precautions because a family member of a person on the HPK team has been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection. The infected person has been asymptomatic watching HPK’s first match against Fly on Thursday. He has used the mask as recommended. An infected family member on the team has undergone a coronavirus test.

The league and teams will announce a new match day later. The league games started on Thursday, meaning the first withdrawal had to be made on the third day of the match.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Hathras LIVE: Tight guard on DND in Noida, long jam ... Rahul left for Hathras with MPs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In