Hockey In the German puck league, the poor economic outlook, the start of the series will be postponed for at least a month

The next attempt would be after mid-December.

Hockey The German main series, the DEL League, said on Friday that the series will not start at the scheduled time of 13 November. The video conferencing of the league clubs decided to postpone the start of the season due to the current coronavirus restrictions.

Restrictions currently allow halls for an audience of 20 percent of the auditorium capacity.

“We have already stated in the past that we cannot start the season in accordance with current guidelines and in the uncertainty about possible support for clubs. Unfortunately, the situation has not been clarified in that regard, so there were no alternatives to this difficult decision, ”DEL Gernot Tripcke says.

The league hopes to get to the trough with “hopefully better economic prospects” after mid-December.

According to Elite Prospects, there are currently three Finnish players in the line-ups of the DEL teams: Mannheim Joonas Lehtivuori and Tommi Huhtala and Wolfsburg Matti Järvinen.