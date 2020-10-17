Upgrade
Hockey In the flies coronavirus infection – the league team in quarantine until the end of next week

October 17, 2020
in World
Hockey league a member of the Kärppie team, one of the top teams, has been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection. The flies said in the press release that the entire Oulu team has been quarantined.

A sick member of Kärppie has been on the sidelines of the team since last Wednesday due to flu symptoms. The result of the coronavirus test was completed on Friday night.

The affected person is mildly symptomatic and in home care. The Northern Ostrobothnia Hospital District (PPSHP) has determined the team has been exposed to the coronavirus and quarantined the team until October 24. The team will be suspended during quarantine.

Kärpät – TPS, which is scheduled to be played on Saturday, will be postponed, as will Kärpät’s next home game Kärpät – HPK (October 20). JYP – Kärpät, which will be marked for play on Friday 23 October, will also be moved.

The flies played against KalPa in Kuopio on Friday. An infected team member was not with the team in Kuopio.

The league consults the Pohjois-Savo Hospital District (Kys) regarding the possible exposure of the KalPa team. According to experts, no exposure has occurred and KalPa can continue to operate normally.

The league and teams will announce new Match Days for postponed matches later.

