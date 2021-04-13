Hockey In the final round of the league’s regular season, the ranking of the flies may fluctuate sharply, Ilves in danger of losing its place in the top spruce

The top three and Sport have secured their placement, everything else is open.

Hockey league in the final round of the regular season, a fierce chair play is played to get into the set of six.

The lynx can hope for the best and fear the worst when it is staying just sixth and not playing on Tuesday night. Although Ilves is now inside, it is in great danger of flying to the playoffs.

From ten the ranking of six of the playoffs and the start date of the playoffs will be decided on Tuesday. Teams from places 1-6 will start the playoffs directly from the semi-finals next Monday. The two teams ’two-part encounters are on Thursday and Friday.

Rauman The lock is anchored to the League pole position and is not shaken by anything. HIFK will face Vaasan Sport and can no longer lose their second place.

The Turku Palloseura has taken its third square as strongly as Sport, which has been ranked tenth.

Flies took an important victory over Tappara on Monday in Hakametsä, but is still in danger of flying outside the six.

If Tappara takes a straight three-point victory over the Flies, and at the same time KalPa and the Pelicans win their own matches, the Oulu players will bounce to the side of the “pity players” for seventh.

This pattern also drops Ilves from six to eight. The accordion of the flies is large, from fourth to seventh.

Even like that scenario it is possible that the Flies, Pelicans and KalPa will end up with exactly the same point average: 1,672 pins per match.

If the three teams mentioned above are level, the Flies will lose the comparison. Let’s look at straight three-point wins first and then the goal difference.

“The flies have the weakest situation due to the goal difference,” the league’s sports director Arto I. Järvelä said.

League last round matches at 6.30pm. TeliaTV and Cmore show the games live: Lukko – TPS, HIFK – Sport, Ässät – KalPa, HPK – SaiPa, Jukurit – Pelicans, JYP – KooKoo and Tappara – Kärpät.