Hockey In the autumn, Tarmo Reunanen played from Mest in Turku, this week he shone in an NHL match in Madison Square Garden: “For the first time, I thought, is this true or a joke”

Tarmo Reunanen, who left Naantali, already has four years of playing experience in the puck series. However, he will never forget the match on Monday in March. It was his first NHL game and the venue for New York’s legendary Madison Square Garden.

Reunanen, 23, went to the team’s morning practice as usual, but his name had been wiped out. Reunanen’s first reaction was whether he was dropped out of the AHL team and not allowed to participate in training.

The confusion quickly took on new forms as an even bigger surprise was coming.

After the team’s joint breakfast, the coach steered aside and announced that a shift in the New York Rangers might be waiting that evening.

Wolf Pack is the NHL club Rangers farm team that plays and operates in Hartford, about 185 miles from New York. In terms of time, the journey takes a couple of hours depending on congestion.

The coach told Reunan that you will pull a short workout and then leave in the middle. Let it be the morning ice of game day.

“First, I thought, is this true or some joke. Really great feeling, nothing in that. A memorable day in every way. ”

“Really nice feelings and from there the journey then continued towards Manhattan. A long and nice day that you will surely remember for a long time, even forever. ”

The departure from Hartford was so busy that not even a girlfriend Veronica had time to join. He traveled to New York a day later, but the first live NHL match went unnoticed.

“ “It’s a moment – like the whole game – that you only experience once in a lifetime.”

According to tradition, Tarmo Reunanen was the first to skate to the trough when the first match of his career in the NHL was ahead. The match was played last Monday, March 15th.­

Madison In Square Garden, everyone was waiting ready. Shirt number 51 was named Reunanen. He also uses the same number on the farm side in the Wolf Pack.

A seat was found in the dressing room Kaapo Kakon next door. There was another acquaintance on the team. Keeper Alexander Georgiyevin Reunanen got to know Turku. Georgijev left the Turku Ball Club for the Rangers less than four years ago.

Reunanen has been to a couple of New York Rangers training camps. He felt the appearance of most of the players, but not much anyway. Of course, Kakko was a good guy from Turku and made it easier to go to a new environment.

“A lot of things went through with Kaapo. Ordinary stuff, and everything related to activities outside the ice and what to consider on game day. ”

“The big help was from Kaapo and it was nice to be a familiar guy and the same one spoke the language. The lip was thrown. It relaxed comfortably. Let’s get along really well with Kaapo. ”

New York The Rangers have a tradition of sending new players first to the ice before the match while the hall lights are still dim. There, on the ice of Madison Square Garden, Reunan also went behind the spotlight.

Reunanen knew about the tradition, but it still became a hair-raising experience.

“It’s the kind of moment – like the whole game – that you only experience once in a lifetime. I just had to try to enjoy it to the fullest. ”

“ “After the game, the guys came hand in hand to congratulate.”

Tarmo Reunanen carried the puck in the New York Rangers match against the Philadelphia Flyers.­

Match started well from Edunen. He got to shoot right from the start and through that into the game. The tension evaporated as the disc fell into the ice.

The second installment hit. Reunanen gave a long cross from the Russian star To Artemi Panarin, which fired with one touch. The puck hit the Philadelphia finish line and Reunanen’s name on NHL stats. First pass, opening point and first game in the NHL.

“I was in a surprisingly calm mood,” Reunanen describes his mood before the game.

“It also helped that the announcement of the game came the same morning. Didn’t want to lose a night’s sleep. ”

“Sure, it was a little exciting, but when the puck dropped into the ice, it was pretty calm and I started to focus on the essentials.”

The extra time loss for the Flyers pulled the coaching silent and evaporated speech desires after the match.

“After the game, the guys came hand in hand to congratulate.”

The coaches joined the feedback providers in the next day’s exercises.

“In training, I got praise from all the coaches.”

Madison There is something special about the first NHL match in Square Garden’s career – even during the coronavirus. There were less than a couple of thousand spectators in the arena, and Reunanen made his first contact with them.

Normally in the hall there are shouts of “Let’s go Rangers” through the best matches, but life was still enough.

“A loud audience, though not nearly full. I got a taste of the passion they have. MSG is one of the most legendary, if not the most legendary, arenas in the world. Certainly the dream of many to get there to play. ”

“ “He was an eager, development-minded boy who was always great to coach.”

Tarmo Reunanen played a good game against Philadelphia and scored one point for star player Artemi Panarin.­

Pass Panarin’s goal was one of the highlights of the evening, but even more Reunanen remembers the start of the second set.

Referee legend of more than a thousand NHL matches Wes McCauley skated in front of the Rangers bench before the start of the game and asked Reunena, “Hey, boy, is this your first NHL game?”

I replied, “Yeah”.

Wes McCaluley patted Edge on the shoulder and said, “Remember to enjoy.”

“It was a great moment for such a legendary judge to inform a basic Finnish player of something like that. Great when no one could have expected that to happen. ”

“They knew how to pay attention and were attentive. A really great moment. A cultural task. ”

The match the next morning, Reunanen’s phone began to fill with messages. Congratulations were sent by parents, friends, relatives and a few former junior coaches. There were so many messages that Reunanen did not have time to reply to everyone during the same day.

Reunanen speaks praisely and gratefully about his former coaches. Of those who have taught basic skills when learning them has been most important. And how to learn from a hockey player to a holistic athlete.

“I really appreciate those times and the coaches who do that job. It warms the mind when you put your message and congratulate you. ”

Years In Tuto, Reunen has been remembered first and foremost. Important years for development when Mika Karapuu was the then coach of the D1 and D2 age classes (13 and 14 years).

One message Reunanen had time to read came from Karapuu.

Mika Karapuu answers the phone in Turku. He has since moved from Tuto to TPS. Karapuu sounds very pleased with the former protector rising to the NHL.

“Great, Tare. Congratulations on the first Änäri game, ”Karapuu reads the message he sent to HS.

If there was a big moment for the player in Reunenen’s rise to the New York Rangers, it was for the coach too.

“I know, needless to say, that he appreciates the work we did together as a junta. It wasn’t always dancing with roses either, but he was an eager, development-minded boy who was always great to coach, ”says Karapuu.

For Edward, the route to the NHL has not been the most direct possible. Karapuu even describes it as rocky at times.

First accompanied by Reunanen drops the VG in Naantali, where the family lived and the parents still. There he started as a field player. From there, the journey continued at the age of nine to the TPS juniors, where the goal was changed to a goalkeeper. He spent the season in the miller’s tins, after which he returned to VG and from there back to Turku and Tuto.

From Tuto, Reunanen moved to TPS, but the long junior path produced few league games.

He has run a puck academy in Turku Kalle Sahlstedt picked up Reunanen for Rauma and Lukko, after that he had been knocking out junior series, Mest and a bit of the League in the same season.

Sahlstedt saw the player’s ingredients at the league level – and was right.

In TPS, the league career did not break out, but Luko had two full seasons.

“ “There was no drama.”

Tarmo Reunanen played in the League in the ranks of Luko in the season 2019–2020.­

Last in the fall, Reunen had a deal with the Rangers, but the start of the NHL season was postponed to January this year. It was clear that no club would make him a league player for the entire season, and Lukko did not want to take his former player for the fall alone.

And Luko didn’t have the right space when Winnipeg’s contract defender Ville Heinola played there and the club didn’t want both to leave in the middle of the season. There should have been too big a notch downstairs.

“There was no drama,” Sahlstedt says.

“It’s a difficult decision to take a player when he knows he’s leaving in the middle.”

Reunanen practiced in the summer in Turku, but about seven weeks went from recovery from injury. When the injuries were gone, I should have gotten to play and there were no free short wash league seats.

The season was already in full swing when Tuto opened the place. Reunanen headed for Mestis.

“Tuto is an important club for me. There I eventually taken big steps in developing hockey career. “

Tuto’s early season had gone sticky. There were losses below and the game did not go through. Reunanen recalls how Tuto started to win. There was even a small winning streak.

Now Reunanen says that the alternative to playing would have been to raise more pounds, but it had been done for half a year.

“Even though it was from Mest, I still got to play. The game condition only improves by playing. ”

After Mestis and Tuto, Reunanen popped in the HPK playing the League, from where the journey continued across the Atlantic.

This season, Reunena already has games behind him in four sets, but it’s certain that the NHL match and entry point will no longer be taken from his stats.