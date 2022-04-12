Hockey In Kouvola, players and spectators’ purses are hard, KooKoo’s success has brought an unprecedented match rush

KooKoo played the most of the semi-final teams and on Tuesday it was already 13. The playoffs.

KooKoon big flags flutter an hour before the start of the semi-finals. There are 11- and 12-year-old little boys Eeli Sauvalan, Sulo Lehesvuori, Spent by Heikki and Patrik Haukkavuori holiday.

“Good fans and good colors at the club,” the boys say from one mouth of the club’s black and orange and recharge the mood before the fourth encounter with Tappara.

The holiday is even higher than the CEO of KooKoo Sakari Välimaa hosts club guests.

KooKoo is playing for the seventh time in the League and is the biggest surprise of the spring. Playoff and creator of some kind of phenomenon.

Mikkeli’s Jukurit would also have been the big topic of the spring and the color of the semi-finals, but the Jukuri’s race ended just against KooKoo in the semi-finals.

The league has not received such a large dose of new looks in years other than this third corona spring.

“If you think about it from the club’s perspective, in the spring of 2019, long periods of time were planted by the sports executive Jarno Kultasen and threw all the old things in the trash, ”says Välimaa.

KooKoo's CEO Sakari Välimaa likes the numbers and knows that the success of the playoffs will bring back a bit of the lost interest periods.

The big change in KooKoo started. The club wanted to take advantage of the big bowl, got a mobile team and new coaching. Jussi Ahokas became head coach and committed to the ideas of club leadership.

Ahokas managed to coach for two seasons until he left as TPS’s head coach for this season. During Ahoka, KooKoo redeemed the playoffs twice, but borrowing Välimaa, the 2020 play offs were thrown into Kymijoki. Korona shouted them as they went and no game was played.

Olli Salo became head coach for this season and continued where Ahokas stayed and added his own spices.

Seven years ago, a big change came to Kouvola when Mestis changed into league games. Demand levels increased, player fees also. The audience also had to catch more.

“Then we jumped on a moving train and ran all the way to Porvoo to catch the train. It gives us faith that the path we have chosen has been the right one and that we will be able to develop. ”

Välimaa says that three consecutive seasons in the playoffs says at least something about perseverance.

“There was no one-season varicose vein.”

Sumulaakson the market area pales for most other league locations. The size of the player budget of 1.7 million euros must be drawn from an extensive network of partners. Also, the audience numbers are not close to what is seen in Tampere with the new Nokia arena or what HIFK is hauling along to the hall on Nordenskiöldinkatu.

“We are proud to be able to offer this to our partners,” Välimaa says, remembering to praise the fans, the most enthusiastic of whom are the little boys with their tickets.

KooKoo’s player budget is the smallest of the semi-final teams, but it’s a good indication that the money won’t buy semi-finals or even championships.

“Ilves has been trying to reach this point for 21 years, so in the semi-finals.”

In spring In 2020, clubs lost revenue from the playoffs. Last and this season has been played without an audience, and the coronavirus is still not over.

However, it is of great significance that the audience will be able to enter the halls in the first spring since 2019.

“This spring will not bring back what has been lost due to the corona, but will still give us extra income when we did not budget for the playoffs at all.”

Välimaa believes that the player budget will increase a bit next season, but KooKoo will not go into big craze.

When the coronavirus messed through this as well, the playoffs are postponed at a steady pace.

“The players are under a heavy load and the wallets of the Kouvola people are under a heavy load. I am not worried about whether there are 4,200 or 4,500 spectators in the hall. The main thing is that these are being played. ”