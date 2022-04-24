Hockey Ilves took the League bronze medals after a tough fight

KooKoo scored 3–2 in the bronze match.

24.4. 19:46

Lynx has won hockey in the men’s league bronze match KooKoon 3–2. The medal is Ilves’ first since the spring of 2001, when it was in bronze. KooKoo played the league medal for the first time.

The lynx escaped Balazs Sebokin, Les Lancasterin and Eemeli Finland goals to three goals, but KooKoo still rose to the end of the goal before the third set Teemu Rautiainen and Kim Strömbergin hits.

The final batch in Tampere in front of 11,606 spectators no longer brought goals, and thus Ilves returned to the medals after a long break.