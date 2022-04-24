Monday, April 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey Ilves took the League bronze medals after a tough fight

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 24, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

KooKoo scored 3–2 in the bronze match.

24.4. 19:46

Lynx has won hockey in the men’s league bronze match KooKoon 3–2. The medal is Ilves’ first since the spring of 2001, when it was in bronze. KooKoo played the league medal for the first time.

The lynx escaped Balazs Sebokin, Les Lancasterin and Eemeli Finland goals to three goals, but KooKoo still rose to the end of the goal before the third set Teemu Rautiainen and Kim Strömbergin hits.

The final batch in Tampere in front of 11,606 spectators no longer brought goals, and thus Ilves returned to the medals after a long break.

#Hockey #Ilves #League #bronze #medals #tough #fight

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Matic like Di Maria-Juve: proposed to Mourinho between pros and cons

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.