Hockey Ilves solved the away game against TPS in less than a minute and rose to share the top spot in the League

Lock locks in the bow, but Ilves rose to the same score.

Tampere The lynx is in a great draw in the Ice Hockey League. Ilves applied for a 4–1 victory from TPS in Turku and settled the match in less than a minute.

First center Arttu Ruotsalainen pressed an accurate and hard shot to the finish at the end of the first set. Roby Järventie mowed 0-2 just 41 seconds later.

Of these two goals, TPS no longer rose or recovered.

“I think we had a good start to the game and scored two goals in the first batch,” the Swede said in an interview with C More. “Good performance from us and we got three surfaces.”

Defender of the lynx Juuso Välimäki plays good through, and was told by a giggling golden helmet that is handed out to the team’s best scorer. Välimäki dusted the puck into the net with a good shot and lifted Ilves to three goals. He also baited Jarkko Parikan 1-4 goals scored by.

The match was already 3-0 for Ilves as a TPS defender Ville Lajunen fired a narrowing under the blue line. Lajunen joined Tepsi in the middle of the season and the goal was the first of the season for an experienced defender.

The victory raised Ilves to the top in the League together with Rauma Luko. Both have 15 points, but Luko still has a match less played.

The lynx season continues with a local game against Tappara next Friday. Ilves will get into a match from good setups when Tappara plays a home game against Ace on Thursday.

“It’s great to get to play a local game and hopefully have a lot of audience,” the Swede said, hoping for a good puck play on offer.