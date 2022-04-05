Hockey Ilves skated on the failed ice of Raksila in Oulu on Monday, not convinced: “It’s not like a dream”

On Monday, the ice of the Oulu Raksila ice rink betrayed Ilves in the sixth semifinal match in the middle of the first round. An attempt will be made to finish the match in the evening.

Tampereen Ilves held perhaps his most interesting ice practice for years on Tuesday morning from 10 a.m.

On Monday night, the sixth semifinal match of the Kärppi and Ilves men’s hockey league was interrupted in 10.12 after the ice was deceived. The flies led at the time Saku Mäenalasen with a superior paint 1–0.

The weak point in the Ilves defense area and near the edge was naturally of interest to the morning ice in Raksila, Oulu.

Ilves players who came to the voluntary training tested by skating and also looking at the point by hand. Would Raksila’s ice last? Would the match be played out tonight?

The Ilves team was not fully convinced of the condition of the ice until this morning, but the team’s verdict was also that the ice could not be continued.

Striker Tomi Iso-Mustajärviwho skated on ice during the exercises, laid out his words carefully, but it was easy to hear from the voice that there has sometimes been more bouncing stuff under the tools of Iso-Mustajärvi.

“Well, I can’t say …”, Iso-Mustajärvi begins.

Sounds like ice is nothing but a dream?

“It’s not like a dream. I guess you can play in it and Kenttämies puts it in better condition, but it didn’t look its best, ”Iso-Mustajärvi reflected.

However, didn’t you end up not being able to play on the ice in the evening?

“We do not. Yes you could play on the ice now, but what if the game progresses? Fortunately, there are days left and there is still time to do something for the ice. However, I don’t play in the evening, ”Iso-Mustajärvi decided.

Raksila’s problem area is with the ice advertisement in the defense area of ​​the first and third installments of Ilves.

Ilves team leader Markus Korhonen said the team will move to the hotel to rest and hold a match meeting as usual.

The starting point for Ilves is that at 4.30 pm the team will arrive in the hall and at 6.30 pm the battle for the semi-finals will continue. It’s clear that the fate of the ice revolves around the players, and the durability of the ice during the match cannot be guaranteed.

The most concise analysis was, of course, provided by the legend who had been the guardian of Ilves for more than 50 years Lasse Laukkanenwho has seen everything and a little more in his career.

“Yes, it looks like ice,” Laukkanen said.

The match will be resumed from the moment of the suspension, ie from the game clock at 10.12 and due to the Fly 1–0 lead.

Ilves leads the semi-finals with a win of 2–2. A fourth win would guarantee Ilves its first semi-final place in 21 years.

A possible seventh semifinal would be played on Wednesday night at Nokia-Arena.