Hockey Ilves and Kärpät took a tight grip on the semi-finals

KooKoo and Sport remained opponents in their home games.

Flies and Ilves took a tight grip on the men’s hockey league semi-finals. Ilves defeated the first round of the playoffs in their opening game away to KooKoon 4-1. The flies applied to Sport for a 4-2 away win.

The match pairs advance to the semi-finals based on the goals scored by the two games. The match matches will be played on Friday in the Kärppi and Ilves home halls.

KooKoo has been in a good mood lately, winning eight of its last ten matches in the regular season. The team arrived in the playoffs in the five-game winning streak.

Against the lynx, however, the people of Kouvola remained badly on the racks and collapsed into mistakes.

Joona Ikonen and Kalle Maalahti took the Tampere team two goals on the run in the opening round. Maalahti’s superiority hit came at the end of a really handsome whole field transport.

At the beginning of the second batch Eetu Päkkilä took the visitors into the 3-0 lead with a bet that surprised the goalkeeper Victor Brattström easily.

KooKoo narrowed in the second installment Vilmos Gallon overpower hit. Eemeli Suomen the underdog paint of the final batch took Ilves to safe management.

The characters from Tampere included the goalkeeper who defeated the first playoff in his career Eetu Mäkiniemi, which collected 36 fights. Mäkiniemi also received one entry point for his account.

Flies seemed to descend into a dull victory as the team moved to a 4-0 away lead in the middle of the final round.

The opening goals of the match went to the experienced nominees of Oulu. Jussi Jokinen took the Flies to the lead with overwhelming lead. At the beginning of the second batch Juhamatti Aaltonen brought a hit to the ceiling of the paint, which was approved after a video review.

Cody Kunyk made 0–3 in the second installment Otto Karvinen 0-4 hits in the final installment. Sport found the end of the gearbox, and Janne Keränen two goals give it little hope of a place to continue.

Lukko, HIFK, TPS, Tappara, KalPa and Pelicans advanced directly to the semi-finals.