Hockey Ilari Melart returns to HIFK – “Wife asked if I was happy”

Hockey The HIFK playing in the league gets a returnee Ilari Melartin to his team. Melart, 33, signed a three-year contract, HIFK says in its bulletin.

Melart last played at HIFK in the 2012–2013 season and was celebrating Finnish Championship gold in the spring of 2011.

After the HIFK seasons, Melart scored 31 matches in the North American AHL, 48 in the KHL, 23 in the German Del and 263 in the Swedish. In Sweden, he was also winning the championship in Växjö in the 2020–2021 season.

“I’ve always had the idea that I want to play at HIFK before my career ends. I feel it is better to come sooner than later. I don’t want to come here just to cool off. When I told her at home about a contract offer I had received from HIFK, my wife asked if I was happy. I’m pretty hell happy with this deal, ”Melart says in the press release.