Hockey Ilari Melart again in the headlines in Sweden – Taklaus’s head brought a five-match ban

Melart tackled Rodrigo Ābols at the SHL semifinals.

Hockey Finnish defender playing in the Swedish main league, SHL Ilari Melart has once again made headlines in the western neighborhood.

On Saturday, Melart, representing Vaxjö Lakers, received five matches from SHL’s discipline for a tackle on the end of the ban, say Aftonbladet and Express.

Melart, 32, tackled Örebro HK’s Latvian striker in the head of Friday night’s semi-final match Rodrigo Ābolsia.

With the semi-finals in a 1-1 situation after two games and advancing to the finals with three wins, Melart’s season may be over with a recent ban.

Melart did not want to comment on his ban on Aftonbladet.

Finnish defender received its previous ban at the end of January. He broke as many as three HV71 players at the time.

Melart tackled first Johannes Kinnvallin towards the edge, then dropped the scorer Filip Sandbergin with his right hand blow and twisted yet Linus Fröberg to the surface of the ice.

Melart received a three-match ban from his confusion, which affected Saturday’s penalty as an aggravating circumstance.