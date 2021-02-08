Hockey IL: Ville Peltonen becomes HIFK’s head coach, coaching team going new

“I don’t comment on coaching in any way,” IFK’s sports director Salmelainen.

Helsinki The coaching of the IFK hockey league team will be in turmoil after this season.

Iltalehti writes that the current head coach Jarno Pikkarainen gets to give way and is replaced by a disc legend Ville Peltonen.

Peltonen is one of the big names in Finnish hockey and the 1995 world champion when the Lions won the first World Cup gold in their history.

As a player, Peltonen’s career was filled with success, but as a coach he is still in the early stages.

In 2016-2020, Peltonen coached in Switzerland. For the first two seasons he worked as a second coach in Bern and the latter two in Lausanne as first. Lausanne’s wash ended in kicks and Canadian Craig McTavish replaced him in February 2020.

Kari Jalonen already raised Peltonen to his coaching team in the 2014-2015 season shortly after Peltonen’s playing career. In Jalonen’s doctrine, Peltonen gained experience from the World Cup tournament behind an exchange bench.

“I have nothing to comment on,” IFK’s sports director Tobias Salmelainen told HS about the possible cooperation between the club and Peltonen.

Have you negotiated?

“I’m not commenting on coaching in any way.”

Rarely do clubs report their coaching changes in the middle of the season unless it is a matter of being fired.

World Cup gold in addition, as a player, Peltonen won medals of almost all colors in a shoebox. He became known as a player who scored a goal or goals in major important matches: the Turin Olympic Final (2006), the Nagano Bronze Match (1998) and, of course, three goals in the 1995 World Cup Final.

Peltonen won the 2011 Finnish Championship at IFK and before that he had time to win the Joker Championship in 2002.