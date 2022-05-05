Hockey IL: Patrik Laine will not come to the Lions World Cup

According to Laine, the reason for the refusal is an injury at the end of the NHL season.

5.5. 20:10

Finland the men’s hockey national team will not get the desired man from the NHL pitches for the World Cup home starts next week. Powerful Columbus Blue Jackets Patrik Laine won’t join the Lions team, said Evening paper on Thursday.

According to IL, Laine announced his decision to the Lions Sports Director (GM) on Thursday To Jere Lehtinen.

“The injury is the reason I don’t go to the races this spring,” Laine told Iltalehti, adding that her contract situation “doesn’t really” affect the matter.

Last weekend, Laine stated Columbus by publishing with an interview videothat the injury was “nothing significant”.

Laine has had an upper body injury, which is why he played his last match of the season a couple of weeks before the end of the Columbus season. In total, Laine scored 56 points in the regular season with a power of 26 + 30.

Finland will open its World Cup tournament next Friday with a match against Norway.