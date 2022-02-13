Hockey Iiro Pakarinen, who punched two goals in the Lions’ rocket race, tells what was decided in the locker room before the third batch: “It was released a lot”

The lions performed the same miracle where Sweden succeeded almost 20 years ago.

Beijing

Beijing In the early evening, the semi-final of the Helsinki Ice Hockey World Championships against Finland in 2003 came to mind.

The lions led 5-1 and lost 5-6. Tre Kronor passed four goals and went to the semifinals.

In the Olympic hockey, Sweden led 3-0 in the third round after five minutes of play. So only a quarter was left and the name of the winner almost finished in capital letters.

That’s where the rocket went when Teemu Hartikainen narrowed by force majeure Sakari Mannisen from the feed. The direct shot went like a shot.

The lions’ disc train could not be stopped at all. Iiro Pakarinen mourned – so literally mourned – the next two hits and Harri Pesonen finished in overtime.

No wonder the head coach of Sweden Johan Garpenlöv left for a long time to see the scoreboard of the match after Pesonen’s goal. It was hard to believe it.

The Lions won 4–3, securing the group’s first place and a straight route to the semi-finals.

“It just goes to the finish line and there happened to be loose discs. Now it happened to go inside. Great feeling, ”Pakarinen said of the hits every minute and 41 seconds.

“I’m just trying to be in the paint and hit the loose discs.”

Pakarinen said the team decided in the locker room to stay away from the ice rink and simply play.

“When the first goal came, it was released a lot,” Pakarinen said, referring to Hartikainen’s hit.

The match importance increased when watching the Olympic hockey program. Matches are piled up at a breathtaking pace, and that’s why a day off can be crucial when chasing bigger prizes.

The last time the Lions hard hit was in the World Cup semi-final in Kosice three years ago. That’s when Tre Kronor led in the second set with two goals.

Pesonen scored an extra time victory now and succeeded in the World Cup final against Canada in 2019. A man of big goals.

“It doesn’t exactly go into that category. The first set of both. Yes, there is always a special when scoring a goal in a national team shirt, ”he said.

Pesonen is one of those players who has the ability to appear in such matches. He doesn’t dodge, share tackles, try and scramble until someone says the game is over.

“It was interesting. Personally, I like overtime more than hard work. There will be entertainment and usually there will be some situation. it is [jatkoaika] little coin toss, whichever it takes. Great rise from us and showed our character. ”

Power striker Pesonen bundled the match quickly and concisely when he said the team was able to make two sets for the butts and sat in the ice box.

“The third was put on the work mode again and sent to build it. Iirolta [Pakarinen] great combat paints. ”

Pesonen summed up the most important first series from the final match and its effects on future matches.

“These are great proofs for ourselves that we are able to come back in terms of sequels. The game is not over until the buzzer sounds. ”

Pesonen described the booth atmosphere as quiet after two batches. Until then, there was nothing more successful than taking the coolers.

I think everyone knew what was going on.

It took work, a new attitude and playing together. According to Pesonen’s description, everyone did two batches of something on their own and they know how it goes.

“This was a great demonstration of the finesse of the sport, what it is at its worst and best. It’s great that you got to be involved in this game as well. ”

In the fifth minute of the second round, the Lions lost Markus Granlundin number one in the chain. He tackled the defender Philip Holmia on.

“I hope Holm is okay and able to continue playing. Yes, it goes so far that when the tackle on the head and the other one gets injured, it flies out, ”Pesonen said.

