Hockey Iiro Pakarinen “sat next to Ville in the booth” and knows German coaching perhaps better than anyone else in Leijon

Riga

Lion players there was an almost complete consensus among Germany on how to play the puck.

Germany, which is under Finnish coaching, defends hard like Finland, and is waiting for places to get a goal.

Winger Iiro Pakarinen said before the match that he was impressed Moritz Seider and Lukas Reichel.

“They are the young players that need to be looked at,” Pakarinen said after the Lions ’exercises.

Seider is Germany’s number one kit and puck family Reichel are Germany’s most promising attackers, if not the most promising.

Reichel was absent from the first-round match against Finland after falling under agony. In the last match, he played and seems to be fine.

“A physical team similar to ours,” Pakarinen said of the semi-final opponent.

“Struggling with loose discs and you have to be prepared to answer that.”

Defender Miika Koivisto watched the German game from a different angle than Pakarinen, but came to the same conclusion.

“Our defense game is at a sufficient level, and if we can keep it, I think we will get goals,” Koivisto said.

Toni Söderholm (26), Siim Liivik (72) and Iiro Pakarinen (81) celebrated HIFK’s goal against SaiPa in the 2012-2013 season.

Pakarinen is a player who knows German coaches perhaps best among Lions players. Pakarinen played in HIFK at the same time Toni Söderholm and Ville Peltonen with the seasons 2012-2014.

“Really good teammates. When I went to IFK, I got paternal guidance from them on every issue in and out of the trough. Next to Ville, I sat in the booth. ”

Pakarinen from Suonenjoki praised Pelto as a great role model.

“I guess one season to play Söde as a pack pair for a few games. Both great men. ”

The latter After the IFK season, Pakarinen received an invitation to the 2014 World Championships in Minsk. Silver came, but Pakarinen disappeared from the national team map for seven years.

After Minsk, Pakarinen played in Edmonton and on the club’s farm team on the AHL side for four seasons. KHL games can also last for seven years.

Pakarinen had to travel between the NHL and the AHL for indefinitely long periods of time. He received an invitation to the World Cup camp a few times, but living apart from his family would only have continued because of the Games, and then did not make sense to be separated from his open wife and children.

“I made the decision a few times not to go to camp. It was better to go home. ”

In the lions Pakarinen has, somewhat surprisingly, become the team’s third best scorer with three hits. There is no need to touch a street either.

“Time has passed really well and even though we have been on a trip for a while, the days have passed quickly. And almost every other day is played. It’s been a really nice trip so far. ”

Petri Kontiolan chain led by Pakarinen and Jere Innala has remained together since the beginning of the tournament. Pakarinen described the beginning a bit to fetch, but since then has passed.

The biggest prize came when Innala scored the Lions ’only goal against the Czech Republic.

“I couldn’t dream of scoring a winning goal in the semi-finals,” Innala said.

Innala, 23, is a long-distance walker as a young player. The games started at Kiekko-Ahmoja skating school.

After that it was Lempäälä’s Kiekko and KooVee from Tampere. From there, the journey continued to HPK and next season to IFK, where the roads meet Ville Peltonen.

Innala believed Peltonen had researched his style of play and the way he played before this tournament. There are no longer any actual display needs related to the transfer.

Innala would be happy to send small greetings to Peltonen in the upcoming semi-finals.

“Let’s take a victory from Germany, then there’s evidence.”