Hockey IIHF: Latvia alone hosts the 2021 World Hockey Championships

The International Hockey Federation decided on Latvia to host the competition at its meeting on Tuesday.

International The Hockey Association IIHF has decided on Tuesday that Latvia will host this year’s World Hockey Championships alone. Latvia used to have to co-host the Games with Belarus, but the IIHF decided to deprive Belarus of the Games.

According to the IIHF, holding the Games in one city will make arrangements easier during a coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the main arena, the World Championships will use the Olympic Sports Center for about 6,000 spectators, where Group A matches and two semi-finals will be played. The Lions play in Group B, which is played in the main arena, where two semi-finals, semi-finals and medal matches are also played.

Should the coronavirus situation in Latvia be alleviated so that spectators can be admitted to the matches, it will be possible to start selling tickets within three days of the authorities’ approval.

President of the International Hockey Federation René Fasel thanked Denmark and Finland for their assistance in hosting the Games.

“But in the end, the union council believes that holding the Games in one country will help us be flexible. We can find cost-effective ways to hold the games inside the bubble, but we are also ready to welcome fans if it’s safe, ”Fasel said.

On January 18, the International Hockey Federation decided that the World Championships would not be held in Belarus. Belarus was scheduled to host the World Cup together with Latvia on May 21-6. June.

The IIHF statement stated that the reason for the relocation of the Games from Belarus was security issues. The IIHF Council has the option to change the host country in such a case.