Hockey IIHF investigates return flight of World Cup youth – According to a Russian newspaper, others also drink alcohol

The International Hockey Federation was interested in the buoyancy of the World Championships for young people.

Hockey the World Championships for men under the age of 20 ended at the outset due to corona cases, but there has been enough laundry.

Discussions in the media have been sparked by, among other things, weak tournament arrangements for the coronavirus, why no attempts were made to hold similar matches for women, and the latest return flight of the teams on the night before Friday and Saturday.

The return flight made headlines internationally on Saturday when Swedish broadcaster SVT Marie Lehmann told Twitter about the misbehavior of teams at Calgary Airport.

The Russian and Czech teams were removed from the plane when the Finns on the same flight flew from Calgary to Frankfurt to wait for a connecting flight home.

The team members were drunk, someone was smoking tobacco on the way to the plane and not everyone had face masks required by Canadian law. Now it has been clarified who did what and what. There are several perspectives on events.

Read more: Youth World Cup teams left the flight due to drunkenness and bad behavior – Blue and white outfit saved Finns from confusion

CZECH REPUBLIC team manager Otakar Černý told the airport about the events on a Czech TV channel In the news on Česká Television on saturday.

According to Černý, the Czech team would not have behaved badly at the airport, but the airline staff confused the Russian and Czech teams because the players on both teams wore similar gray colleges.

According to Černý, the Finns were not involved in the conflict because they were wearing blue and white clothes.

Finland’s Samuel Helenius (20) and Brad Lambert (33) scored a goal against Austria in the World Cup on Monday.

Subject was also discussed in the Russian media. Sport Express According to sources in the magazine, the representatives of the “beer-cracked” country, the Czech national team, were in a festive mood and stood out at the airport more than the Russians.

Finns also do not remain incompetent in an article in a Russian newspaper.

According to Sport Expressen, a member of the Finnish team could not sit in his fields, but fell to the side, after which he vomited on his feet.

This information of the young Lions GM Kimmo Oikarinen knocked out completely In the story of Ilta-Sanomat.

According to GM Kimmo Oikarinen, the Finnish team behaved well.

Czech team manager Černý also said in an interview with a Czech TV channel that one of the members of the Russian team smoked in the aisle leading to the plane.

Russian newspaper According to Sport Expressen sources, the smoker at the airport was indeed from the Russian team, namely the Russian head coach Sergei Zubov.

Before the flight, Zubov decided to pull on a pair of sleeves on his way to the plane. The incident did not go unnoticed by airport security officials, the newspaper writes.

The magazine also knows that Zubov has been smoking since the age of 14 and has tried to quit smoking several times without success. The former NHL defender also burned in his career during breaks and after the games.

Hockey match Colorado Avalanche against Dallas Stars in 2003. Pictured are Teppo Numminen, teammate Sergei Zubov and goalkeeper Marty Turco. Behind Coloradon Joe Sakic.

Canadian sports channel Sportsnet According to the International Hockey Federation, the IIHF is now gathering more information about the activities of the Russian national hockey team under the age of 20.

The information is passed on to the IIHF Ethics Committee, which makes a decision as to whether the team’s actions have violated the association’s ethical guidelines.