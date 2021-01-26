Hockey IIHF boss Fasel: Decision to host World Cup next week, the Games would “probably be better held in one country”

The IIHF is considering Riga in Latvia, Bratislava in Slovakia and Herning in Denmark.

International President of the Hockey Association IIHF René Fasel told Russian media on Tuesday that a decision on hosting this year’s men’s World Cup will be made next week.

The Games were originally intended to be co-hosted by Latvia and Belarus. Last week, the IIHF took the tournament host from Belarus, and now Riga, Latvia, Bratislava, Slovakia and Herning, Denmark are under consideration. Fasel thinks it might be better to hold the Games in one country.

“We need more time and more information. With the coronavirus situation, it would probably be better to hold the Games in one country, not two. We will make the decision next week, maybe on Tuesday or Wednesday, ”Fasel said according to news agency Tassi.

“We are discussing with both Bratislava and Herning whether they will be able to host 16 teams. Latvia is not such an easy thing, as a temporary gaming arena would be needed there. We are talking to all three and we do not rule out co-hosting between the two countries, ”Fasel added.