Hockey HPK charges Jukurit with dull numbers: “Something had been learned”

Two days earlier, HPK had a JYP tennis reading.

Hämeenlinna The ball club has won Jukurit 5–1 from Mikkeli in the only match of the evening in the hockey league. Jukurit had won as many as 11 of his 13 previous games.

“We had a compact, hard-working and efficient package for two batches. We got here in December Ollin (Jokinen, Jukuri Coach) lesson (Jukuri Victory 6-0). Something had been learned, ”HPK’s head coach Jarno Pikkarainen comments.

The 23-year-old players in the four-chain, cententer, rose to the forefront of HPK Artturi Toivola (1 + 1) and winger Oliver Kiljunen (0 + 2). The duo won their share of the game with a tie of 3-0. Toivola, who switched from Pelicans to HPK, has recorded 19 + 31 power points in his 236 league matches in the six league seasons, and Kiljunen, a three-month-old bodybuilder three years older, only made 1 + 4 during his debut season.

Eetu Laurikainen defeated HPK with a goal 18 times and was instrumental in helping to win a away win.

“The discs were thrown at the paint and they bounced in. In the end, they defended accurately, ”Toivola summed up.

Jukurien eagle goalkeeper Oskari Salminen played in the tube in 21 matches until the command went to the bench after the opening round. The exchange could well be influenced by Jukuri’s home game against JYP on Saturday.

“Salminen has had a really big load. We had a good eight minutes to start the game for a long time. Then (Oscar) Batna probably made his own goal from the return disc and HPK escaped, ”acknowledged Jokinen’s commander Jokinen.

In the league table HPK, which has been ranked sixth in the Jukuri position, has made a clear mark in its travel games in recent days, as it won the league night JYP 6-0 the other night.