Hockey Hockey World Cup was taken from Belarus – “It is impossible to guarantee safety”

Hockey the men’s world championships will not be held this year in belarus. International Hockey Federation IIHF decided on the matter at its meeting on Monday.

Belarus was scheduled to host the World Cup together with Latvia on May 21-6. June.

The IIHF on Monday did not decide how the Games will be held. There is only one ice rink in the Latvian capital, Riga, that meets international standards. One option has been to build a temporary gaming arena for the football stadium.

Denmark and Slovakia have also been featured as co-organizers. Denmark hosted the World Cup in 2018 and Slovakia the following year.

IIHF the opinion states that this is due to security issues, which allow the union council to change the country where the Games are held.

“At the moment, it is impossible to guarantee the safety of participants, spectators and officials in Belarus,” the release said.

Chairman of the IIHF René Fasel was almost the only supporter of Belarus in recent weeks.

“It is really unfortunate that the joint application of Minsk and Riga has to be dismantled. During the process, we tried to point out that the World Cup could be used as a tool for mediation to help the social policy situation and help find a positive way forward, ”Fasel commented.

“The Council believes that the World Championships should not be used for political purposes by any party. The Council recognizes that it would not be appropriate to hold the Games in Minsk in the face of major issues such as the safety of teams, spectators and officials. “

Pressure to move the Games out of Belarus, the country’s leader grew unsustainable for the IIHF Alexander Lukashenko repression and human rights violations by the administration against its own citizens.

Latvia refused to host competitions with Belarus, and in addition, several countries were negative about gambling in Minsk.

Among the race sponsors, at least Škoda, Nivea and Liqui Moly announced that they would withdraw their support if the race were played in Minki.

Also the Finnish Hockey Association and the vice-chairman of the IIHF Kalervo Kummola require the relocation of the Games.

Finland is on the turn to organize the World Cup in 2022. The tournament will be played in Tampere and Helsinki.