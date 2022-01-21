Hockey Hockey turmoil broke out in Sweden when KHL’s goal cannon was expelled from the Olympic team

Malte Strömwall has scored the most goals for the Swedes at KHL.

Swedish head coach of the national hockey team Johan Carpenlöv I released the country’s Olympic team to Beijing.

In Finland, the men’s team’s list of names sank with almost no gravel in the media, but in Sweden a hockey rush broke out when Malte Strömwall did not fit.

Strömwall is also a familiar player from Finland, when he scored as many as 30 goals in KooKoo in the 2018–2019 season.

The pace has also been tight in Minsk Dynamo. This season Strömwall have scored 19 goals in 38 matches.

“I haven’t heard anything from the national team,” Strömwall told Aftonbladet.

In KHL Strömwall is the best Swedish scorer, but it was not enough for the Olympic team. Strömwall has a very good shot and is able to solve the matches with superiority.

“This is really sad. When I think about playing through this, I thought I could get a seat. I have scored a lot of goals and played at a high level in a very tough league, ”Strömwall said.

There are plenty of power players downstairs in Sweden. Defender Henrik Tömmernes is Valtteri Filppulan and Sami Vatasen a companion from Gene-Servette and, above all, the best scorer of the club.

Jonathan Pudas also received an invitation. He leads the Swedish Stock Exchange, SHL, in the defense stock exchange and fourth overall in the statistics.

By far the strongest body for the Lions Olympic team comes from KHL, but Carpenlöv decided otherwise. He only took eight KHL players as a colleague Jukka Jalonen selected 18 players from the Eastern League.

With these players Tre Kronor will participate in the Olympics:

Goalkeepers: Lars Johansson, SKA St. Petersburg, Magnus Hellberg, HK Sotsi, Adam Reideborn, TsSKA Moscow.

Defenders: Christian Folin, Frölunda, Emil Djuse, Rapperswil, Oscar Fantenberg, SKA Saint Petersburg, Henrik Tömmernes, Geneva-Servette, Erik Gustafsson, Luleå, Lukas Bengtsson, Dinamo Minsk, Linus Hultström, Metallurgist Magnitogorsk, Jonathan Pudas, Skellefteå.

Attackers: Fredrik Olofsson, Oskarshamn, Max Friberg, Frölunda, Gustav Rydahl, Färjestad, Marcus Krüger, Zurich, Dennis Everberg, Rögle, Pontus Holmberg, Växjö, Lucas Wallmark, TsKKA Moscow, Joakim Nordström, TsKKA Moscow, Daniel Brodin, Friborg-Gotter Klingberg, Zug, Anton Lander, Zug, Linus Johansson, Färjestad, Mathias Bromé, Davos, Jacob de la Rose, Färjestad.