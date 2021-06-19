Hockey Hockey players conquer the hill in the summer – the snake brought a buzz to its tired feet

Hot summer day is about to begin, water bottles are hanging on the lawn and shirts have been thrown aside.

Hockey players Juhani Tyrväinen, Joonas Rask and Julius Honka have done one warm-up lap and are now ready to run to the top of Malminkartano.

After a long hockey season, Tyrväinen, Rask and Honka have been squealing for a while. Then they have started summer training. In early summer, they have built a fitness base by jogging up and down the hill so that the average heart rate has remained between 140 and 160.

As the weeks progress, hockey players have gradually switched to a more sport-like practice. Now they make their way up the hill in 20-second chunks. The purpose is to tickle the maximum heart rate.

“Early summer has run into pace of endurance, now an attempt is being made for the heart rate to spike up and down. The aim is for the body to learn to recover from the load in the same way as in hockey changes, ”says Tyrväinen.

Next season, Tyrväinen, Rask and Honka will all play on the same team in the Swedish SHL League’s Luleå HF. They will train together in Finland in July, and team trainings in Sweden will start in August.

Hill training is a traditional hockey summer workout. The fitness stairs are also a good workout, but now the stairs of Malminkartano are being renovated.

“There are many ways to train, you can also run all the exercises on a flat surface. Personally, I have noticed that you can easily get your heart rate up the hill and at the same time gain strength in your legs, ”Rask says.

On an uphill slope, the heart rate can be easily raised and at the same time the legs are strengthened.

The first 20 seconds of the workout start and soon the trio will only see a cloud of dust raised by the sneakers. Hockey players run a longer route around the hill. Between bets, they flicker for 40 seconds.

Upcoming athletes bark oxygen. The look is patient.

“It sucks. I do not recommend it to anyone, ”Tyrväinen says.

“Next spring, you can then lift the jug,” Honka consoles.

After a few minutes of hitting, the hockey players walk back down and do the same thing again.

The second round feels worse than the first. The hill starts to press down on your thighs, your lungs are barking oxygen and you really feel the whole body.

Julius Honka takes oxygen at the top of the hill.

The day is quite warm considering hard performance. Is there some way to prepare for it?

“There’s a lot of water,” Rask notes.

“Sunscreen, it doesn’t burn,” Tyrväinen says.

Summer training includes much more than hill training. Gym exercises for them are pulled by a weightlifter Anni Vuohijoki and once a week there are speed workouts run by a former speed skater Markus Puolakka.

In addition, there is aerobic exercise, such as cycling or padel, for example.

The hill workouts are designed by the hockey players themselves.

“Over the years, there have been a lot of different coaches. Exercises that have been good for themselves have been picked up from there. There is no need for any cuts here, the guys are tightening each other. As long as there are clear plans for what will be done, ”Rask says.

Tyrväinen, 30, and Rask, 31, have been training in this way for three years, usually a hockey player has also been involved. Teemu Eronen.

Honka, 25, is the newest addition to the training team.

“I came a little younger to pick up the pace. It has been a really nice workout. ”

Joonas Rask (left) and Juhani Tyrväinen have been training together for years. As a junior, Tyrväinen hated summer workouts, but has learned to like them. Rask reminds me that it’s great to be able to play sports at work.

In a smaller one the advantages of group training is that training can be made more individual than team training.

“Everyone is listened to and, if necessary, the workouts can be modified. That’s what hockey should be like. Even if it is played as a team, it develops as individuals, ”says Rask.

During their long playing career, hockey players have learned a lot from practice. It helps them plan workouts as well as get the kind of guidance they feel they need.

“Hand in hand with experience. Perhaps he would not have been able to do it himself in his twenties, then he needed coaching, ”Tyrväinen reflects.

Target is the summer to build fitness so that players can withstand the stresses of the coming season. In addition, everyone has their own areas for development.

Tyrväinen is durable, but wants to develop strength and speed. The difficult thing is the opposite.

“I’m fast and resilient. The weaker side is the endurance and I try to raise the levels so that I can be faster on the ice for a little longer, ”Rask says.

Honka, on the other hand, highlights the spiritual significance of training.

“When you know you’re in good shape, you’re more confident when the games start.”

Including the warm-up lap, the puckers run to the top four times during training.

Dawn the time of the last crunch. Hockey players walk down the slope.

It won’t be long before the sound of fast-paced steps rushes ahead. Soon the throbbing athletes slam into the benches of the square on top of the hill.

In the final round, an extra heart rate spike has been caused by a snake lost in the middle of the mountain runners.

“There was a good bounce in it, at least I jumped so high,” Tyrväinen shows air and laughs.

So that speed and resilience can be found on even a little more tired feet when needed.