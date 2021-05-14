Hockey Hockey league HIFK made a bunch of contracts – important players will continue in the club

HIFK’s own breeder Juha Jääskä is one of the players who signed an extension contract.

Men Helsinki IFK, which plays in the hockey league, has signed a two-year extension contract Niilo Halonen and the attacker Juha Jääskän with.

A comprehensive contract for next season was signed by the defenders Joonas Lyytinen and Johan Motin as well as attackers Sebastian Dyk and Teemu Tallberg. In addition, the club used a central striker Miro Väänänen the option year in the contract.

“We are pleased to have been able to ensure the continuation of so many of our important players at HIFK. There will be turnover in the team, but with these extension agreements, there will also be continuity, ”says the sports director Tobias Salmelainen said in a HIFK press release.

HIFK currently has 15 published player contracts for next season. Motin, Dyk, Lyytinen and Tallberg in particular played a big role in the season that ended in a bronze spot.