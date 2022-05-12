Hockey History explains why Mikael Granlund is the perfect player for the Lions Gold Hunt

Granlund joins the Lions on Friday.

Tampere

Head coach Jukka Jalonen hardly hoped for Nashville to qualify for the first round of the hockey league NHL playoffs, but it fit in perfectly with the plans of Jalonen and the Lions.

Jalonen knew that Mikael Granlund would be interested in playing in the Finnish World Cup if the season in North America ended. Once the groundwork was done, Granlund was in charge of the Lions Sports Director Jere Lehtisen call quickly.

Granlund will arrive in Tampere on Friday, but it is still uncertain whether he will play against Norway or on Saturday in a match against Latvia.

Jalosen and Granlund have a very long history together. Jalonen took the young Granlund to the 2011 World Championships in Bratislava. Mikko Koivun and many more experienced players.

The common bond was strengthened by the end of the tournament for the World Cup. The team is going to pick it up again.

2011 was not the only year. Granlund played in the 2012 home tournament for Jalonen’s team and came in the middle of the race a year later.

An airbrush paint made in Slovakia made Granlund so popular that its splashes were still spilled in the 2012 tournament. In those races, it was written about Granlund’s fatigue, if that happened to happen now.

The youngster modestly charged him 1 + 4 in ten matches. Expectations in the gallery were much higher.

“Yes, there is always an advantage to that,” Jalonen said in Tampere about getting to know Granlund. “We know and know each other. There is no need to think about it and learn the ways of another. He largely knows the basics of our game and how we work here. ”

“There’s always a small advantage in that.”

Stockholm and in the 2013 Helsinki Games, Granlund had only four games to play when he was held in Minnesota by the NHL rush.

When Granlund arrived in Helsinki, he saw from the first moments that he had taken a big leap forward as a player.

He is now a 30-year-old “veteran” joining the national team. Behind is a long career of more than 700 NHL matches, consisting of 671 regular season matches and 59 playoffs.

“He is a very versatile player, superiority and Underpower, center, pier. The top dude and everyone loves to be our top confirmation. ”

Of the year After 2013, Jalonen stopped coaching the national team but in his second season, Granlund is now involved for the first time. Skilled Granlund did not qualify for the 2019 and 2021 World Championships.

If the old signs are true, Granlund will easily slip into the team and take on a big role.

Granlund is just one of many NHL hockey players in Finland, but thanks to these NHL players, the tournament may be higher than at the Beijing Olympics.

“If you think of individual level players. After all, there are so many NHL players here, ”Jalonen said.

“One would think that when there are better players, there would be better quality gameplay and a higher standard.”

“Team play here is a success, not individuals. NHL players won’t help much if that doesn’t work out. There has to be good players and a well-followed way of playing, no matter what it is and what the players commit to. ”

“That’s why quite a few candidates here are struggling for the gold medal.”