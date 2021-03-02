Hockey HIFK’s young central striker Anton Lundell remains in corona quarantine

Lundell will miss at least 13 league matches due to national team assignment and corona quarantine.

Central striker Anton Lundellin The lion debut became a long aftermath.

Helsinki IFK will face Sport in the Ice Hockey League on Wednesday, and Lundell did not travel to Vaasa with the rest of the team.

Hockey national team played in the Swedish EHT tournament from 11 to 14. February, after which one person was diagnosed with coronavirus. Shortly after his return, the number of infections increased to five, three of whom were players.

Everyone in the tournament was sentenced to a two-week corona quarantine.

The quarantined players were released earlier this week for their own clubs ’games, but Lundell is not yet fit to play.

“He’s not playing yet this week,” IFK head coach Jarno Pikkarainen said, but did not tell any more about the symptoms Lundell received or others.

Too much will be played at a brisk pace in the spring and winter, and it is now certain that Lundell will lose at least 13 matches.

Immediately related to the Swedish tournament, three IFK matches took place and ten are in the quarantine and recovery period.

IFK still has 20 matches left in the League regular season until the playoffs begin.

Lundell is one of the league’s most promising players and the Florida Panthers ’1st round NHL booking. Lundell was winning the 20-year-old World Cup gold in 2019 and he served as captain in the Young Lions when the team took bronze at the World Championships in Edmonton in January.