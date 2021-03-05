Hockey HIFK’s Ville Leskinen arted a hat trick against Kärppi: Joonas Lyytinen’s slap risked his heads on the bench

There is no end to HIFK’s flight in the SM League.

HIFK – Flies 4–3

Helsinki HIFK defeated the Flies Ville Leskinen hat trick 4–3.

The match was the spiritual top fight of the Finnish Championship League, as the major clubs in Helsinki and Oulu have recently played the best puck in the series. Both teams have gone almost victory over victory since early February.

In the opening round of HIFK Jere Sallinen and Flies Jussi Jokinen competed with their great feeds. Sailing in a strong headwind, Leskinen finished Sallinen’s first hit of the evening.

In the final round, Leskinen succeeded twice more. First he pushed Jesse Saarisen the back puck in front of the goal and a moment later ran away to make a handsome solo goal.

Widow ways too Frans Tuohimaa has found himself as the season progresses. Cody Kunykin looting from almost empty paint was one of the most handsome accomplishments of the HIFK guard of the season. Tuohimaa didn’t get in front of the puck like his racket, but that was enough.

Tuohimaa also calmly reset the two Aleksi Mustonen open space.

At times the sleeping game got a surprising awakening in the second installment when both teams were startled by the real close-up situation on the bench.

Home team Joonas Lyytinen underloaded his time with force, but his sieve was badly wrong.

The puck whimpered like a cannon from its mouth directly into the plexiglass behind the change benches. Fortunately, none of the players or coaches hit the path of the shot.

Lytic immediately raised his hand to apologize for the situation.

The HIFK season continues right on Saturday as a guest of the high-spirited HPK. The flies had already traveled home to host Ace at the time.