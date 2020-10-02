Hockey HIFK’s Swedish star Emil Bemström shoots knockout goals in JYP’s net

Helsinki IFK started the hockey league defiantly when it hit as many as four goals in the opening round in Jyväskylä against JYP.

After the first set, IFK led as much as 4-1 and took a 3-0 lead in less than eight minutes of play.

Swedish star Emil Bemström showed how goals are made. Bemström took IFK to the 2-0 lead in 6.54 with a great turn from palm to knuckle, which was immediately followed by a surprising shot.

Keeper Wine Vehviläinen was surprised when Bemström fired from the knuckle. Usually, in a similar situation, a shot would have been only the second or third option.

IFK started very strongly. It bit from the top, took the space out of the JYP decks and played a very active guest hockey.

At the very end of the first round, IFK was able to play the superiority of two men when Alex Lintuniemi and Valtteri Kakkonen sat at the same time on the bench. Bemström thanked for the increased playing space and fired hard and accurately on the wrist to the side of the Vehviläinen shield to the finish.

Bemström, 21, IFK has a loan from the NHL club Columbus. The sports director of a good player Columbus Jarmo Kekäläinen sent to his former company. Bemström played in 56 matches last season and scored a nice score of 10 + 10.

IFK got the lead from the match a bit as the puck bounced Anton Lundellin from the skate to the net. The match was then betrayed 3.04.

The match is still ongoing.