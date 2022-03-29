Hockey HIFK’s surprise solver Miro Karjalainen used to be an explosive powder barrel, but today he is a changed man: “There is more than just air between the ears”

Miro Karjalainen, who is guilty of excesses at a young age, says that he has received good advice for controlling his feelings.

HIFK: n the guarantor of victory against TPS in the second match of the semifinals was a real surprise.

A two-meter defender giant Miro Karjalainen defeated the puck in extra time to the finish line, and at the same time only made his third hit of the season. A total of seven goals have been scored in seven league seasons 17.

“I have been training all season to get a puck towards the goal in the air, so now it went,” Karjalainen whispered after the game and flashed his sparse smile.

As the head coach of HIFK, he succeeded Samuel Tilkanen described the shot as a “pretty cannon”. According to Karjalainen, paint was the most important part of his career so far.

When the defender stepped into the HIFK locker room after his cannonball, the fight was complete.

“There was a nonsense nonsense there,” he said.

Helsinki an emotional struggle was seen in the ice rink on Tuesday night. As usual, the caretaker was Mr. Karjalainen, who glanced with TPS players from one exchange to another.

In recent years, spying could have led to excesses, but today Karelia has become a man.

“It’s no longer hard to keep myself in check. I’ve gotten pretty good between my ears to have a little more than just air running around it, ”he said.

“If I notice that it’s starting to go over, I’m really even looking at my feet and closing my eyes. I think about something completely different for ten seconds and take a deep breath, so at least so far it has helped. ”

Karjalainen has not yet found a pair of dances, ie another fighter from TPS’s camp, when the series is behind two games.

“It’s better when you can’t even find it,” said the matured Karjalainen.

At the head of the attack HIFK made an interesting assembly decision for the second semi-final that tested the limits of the logical reasoning of hockey fans.

HIFK, which suffered from bad goal scoring problems, decided to leave the top positions of the League paint exchange in the regular season Reid Gardinerin as an extra attacker who was recycled from one chain to another during the evening.

Still in Sunday’s playoff opener, Gardiner cursed in his team’s second-round Alex Broadhurstin and Teemu Tallberg alongside.

However, even in the role of the 13th striker, the Canadian striker was able to make a big contribution to HIFK. He was used extensively by force majeure, and Yohann Auvitun after the overpower hit, the first entry point of spring was already in the score column of Gardiner.

As the game progressed, Gardiner was released more and more when the going was strong. At the end of the second set, he raised the puck worth a 3–3 handicap Andrei Karejevin from the armpit in. The perfect display for coaching.