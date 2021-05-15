Hockey HIFK’s super promise Anton Lundell scored his opening goal for the A national team when Finland lost to Sweden

The final match of the Czech EHT tournament was the Lions’ last place before the World Championships in Latvia.

Sweden – Finland 3–2

Helsinki IFK’s super promise Anton Lundell, 19, scored the first goal of his career on the hockey A national team on Sunday when Finland lost to Sweden 2-3.

Lundell’s precise and sharp wrist shot irresistibly sank into the front corner of the Swedish goal as the Lions played superiority. The hit leveled the game to 1-1.

Preliminary work on the finish was done Oliwer Kaskiwho spread Jere Karjalainen the disc dropped into the blue line to Lundell on the left.

Lundell rose to the b-point and fired the puck into the blocking position Adam Reidebornin over the fin arm.

“I drifted there on the left. I knew that if Kaski gave me the puck, I would take a couple of steps and tune the gun to the front corner, ”Lundell told TV5.

Lundell felt his hit at 23.54 freed up the playing of the Lions. The first set was challenging for Finland – Sweden took as many as 14-1 shots.

Despite his control, Tre Kronor scored only one goal.

Oscar Lindberg and Nils Lundkvist did the preliminary work, and Jesper Fröden moved the field fired by Lundkvist and Juho Olkinuora to the finish of the disc fought by his mattress.

In the final installment, Sweden took the lead Filip Hållanderin individual performance. Anton Lundell saw up close as Hållander left his own area towards Finland’s goal. The rise ended with a shot that bounced to the finish Mikael Seppälä from the club.

Dennis Rasmussen scored a 3-1 victory goal blank one minute before the end. Finland narrowed further Jere Sallinen at the finish three seconds before the final buzzer.

In Prague The final match of the Czech EHT tournament played was the last screening place for players aspiring to the World Championship of Lions crew before the World Championships in Latvia.

The venue is sharp Peter Tiivola said in an interview with TV5 that he has not considered any choices during the tournament.

“I’ve just tried to enjoy every day and focus on doing my best. He then looks at whether or not it is enough, ”he said.

According to Tiivola, who represents Ace, Leijon has a World Cup camp group that is committed and believes in its own story.

“We have defended well. Even when the attacking game gets better, we have a really strong group. ”