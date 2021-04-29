Hockey HIFK’s Sebastian Dyk the most talked about player of the evening, the semi-final was decided by two lightning goals

IFK took the lead in the semi-finals in the second set with their goals.

Helsinki IFK settled the first semi-final of the hockey league against TPS with such fast superiority goals that the one who got the ice barely had time to sit on his bench.

IFK hit the numbers 4–1 on the board and leads the semi-final series 1–0.

Swedish striker Sebastian Dyk was the name of the evening. He first leveled the match in the second set and then began IFK’s superiority show. Henrik Larsson took the crab ice and only went for seven seconds as the disc was dug Karri Rämön behind your back.

Teemu Tallberg was even faster. Alex Broadhurst lost the start, however Joonas Lyytinen stopped the unloading disc at the blue line and the disc circled through Dyk to Tallberg, who guided the tile between his legs to the finish. The force majeure was wasted for six seconds.

In the playoffs it is customary to bring out new solvers almost evening after night. IFK’s quadruple chain roared against Kärppi, but now it was the turn of the Tallberg – Broadhurst – Dyk trio.

The first set was hampered by confusion and the puck bouncing like in the old Esso workshop. It looked like not many feeds were sticking to the club blade with one touch. Attacking both became sketchy in a misfeed jungle.

Unpainted after the first batch, the watch started to benefit TPS. And it looked good for the people of Turku when Samuli Vainionpää scored an opening goal Johan Motinin from the front.

The TPS management only lasted a minute and a half and it was fatal. The management, which had stretched a little further, could have started to interfere with IFK, but that advantage was captured by TPS for too short a time.

When playing with the best of five system, missteps must be avoided, but gaming should still not be forgotten. If there is a bypass at the beginning of such a series, there is little time left to correct the course.

IFK took their place on the field. TPS needs to improve a lot to have full resistance on Friday when the teams meet again.

Young central strikers IFK’s Anton Lundell and TPS’s Juuso Pärssinen missed the points, and there were few goal places.

Rämö started TPS with a goal. He played his previous match against Lukko in mid-April and had a total of five matches in April, but no playoffs.

Throughout the season, Rämö has only played 11 matches before Thursday night. A couple of goals left behind could have been defeated.

Russian Andrei Karejev played all five matches against the Pelicans, but the spirit of the playoffs is that the reasons for their absences are not shouting along the villages.

It felt almost unreal when the empty halls heard the cries of the referees all the way to the stands. “Karelian, hey,” was one cry when the defender Miro Karjalainen was building a congestion in front of IFK’s goal.