Hockey HIFK’s number one coach Ville Peltonen was completely disappointed with his team: “There was one good side to this game, it was not the last before the Christmas break”

The deputy IFK was very weak in front of his home crowd.

Vaisua was. HIFK played one of the weakest matches of the season when it faced the Kalopa hockey league in Kuopio.

With an inhorealistic away game, KalPa took a 3–2 win at Stad’s ice rink and severely undermined IFK, which was number one in the League.

“Lack of work on the laws of a winning game. KalPa got on top of the game and dominated much of it. Some kind of final letter was squeezed, ”IFK’s head coach Ville Peltonen said.

KalPa led Aleksi Klemetin since the end of the match at 1.34. At its peak, the lead was 3-1 when Konsta Kapanen guided by chance, guided the winning goal.

Peltonen lamented that this happens when there is not enough “big regiment”.

Among other things, the composition of the HIFK was missing Jere Innalawho suffers from a ban on gaming. Roni Hirvonen, Miro Väänänen and a power striker Otto Karvinen are at the World Championships for young people.

They left a gap in the defense Yohann Auvitu and has been on the sidelines for a long time Joonas Lyytinen.

Absences opened up venues, and Jesse Seppälä played the first league match of his career and Jaani Holopainen the first this season.

IFK had only one shot towards KalPa’s goal in the first set.

“Yes, it was taken into account,” Peltonen said, and the shooting had reportedly been talked about before the game. “You have to be okay before you can shoot.”

HIFK kept its place at the top of the league when TPS lost to KooKoo.

The league showed its surprise when the excellent Vaasan Sport slipped behind KalPa to 11th place.

The IFK game was also surprising. How good it has been at its best, how bad it was offered against KalPa.

“There was one good side to this game, it wasn’t the last before the Christmas break,” Peltonen said.

“Yes, we need to improve a lot, go deep and look a little in the mirror.”

Joonas Lyytinen has only played two matches this season, but use would be for him.

“Joonas has gotten to practice with us on some level, but there is still some way to go before we see him at the games,” Peltonen said and thought the turn of the year would be too fast anyway.

HIFK will play four more matches this year, but only once at home, on December 28 against Pelicans. IFK’s next match is already on Friday against KooKoo in Kouvola.